Man kills ex-wife, self at Livorno (3)

Livorno, February 13 - A man killed his ex-wife and then himself with a knife in Livorno Tuesday, Carabinieri said after finding the two bodies. The incident took place in a dentist's studio in the Tuscan coastal city, police said. The victim was named as Francesca Citi, 45. She worked as a dental assistant at the clinic. Her former husband, Massimiliano Bagnoni, had been served a restraining order in November and had a record of violence.