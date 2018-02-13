Rome

Doctors' strike set to be called off (3)

ARAN calls talks Feb 20

Doctors' strike set to be called off (3)

Rome, February 13 - A February 23 strike by general practitioners, hospital doctors and vets is set to be called off after civil-service bargaining agency ARAN summoned their trade unions for talks on February 20, sources said Tuesday. Andrea Filippi, the head of the FP CGIL union for doctors and health directors, told ANSA: "the premises for the strike are no longer there". He said "this is a first step forwards that will enable us to finally exercise the opening of bargaining without weighing on citizens and workers". He said this position of the CGIL would be presented to other unions shortly.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide

Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide

di Giovanni Pastore

Quattro morti a Rendea, ipotesi omicidio-suicidio

Quattro morti a Rende, ipotesi omicidio-suicidio

La memoria lunga della ’ndrangheta

La memoria lunga della ’ndrangheta

Una messinese in prima fila nell'impegno sociale

Una messinese in prima fila nell'impegno sociale

di Marco Bonardelli

Arrestato corriere della droga incensurato

Corriere reggino trasportava droga oltre lo Stretto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33