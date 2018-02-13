Doctors' strike set to be called off (3)

Rome, February 13 - A February 23 strike by general practitioners, hospital doctors and vets is set to be called off after civil-service bargaining agency ARAN summoned their trade unions for talks on February 20, sources said Tuesday. Andrea Filippi, the head of the FP CGIL union for doctors and health directors, told ANSA: "the premises for the strike are no longer there". He said "this is a first step forwards that will enable us to finally exercise the opening of bargaining without weighing on citizens and workers". He said this position of the CGIL would be presented to other unions shortly.