Piacenza

2 probed in Piacenza not for hurting officer (3)

Only for instigation, breaking public-safety laws

2 probed in Piacenza not for hurting officer (3)

Piacenza, February 13 - Two leftist activists who helped organise a demo against rightist extremists in Piacenza Saturday have only been cited for instigation to commit crimes and breaking public-safety laws and not for injuring a Carabiniere who suffered a broken shoulder after being beaten by demonstrators, judicial sources clarified Tuesday. It had previously been reported that the pair were accused of five crimes: serious personal injury, criminal incitement, resistance and injuries to a public officer, violation of Art. 18 of the law on public safety, and injuries to Chief Brigadier Luca Belvedere. The possible charges of personal injury, resistance and injuries to a public officer, and injuries to Carabiniere Belvedere have now been filed against person or persons unknown, judicial source said. The policeman was surrounded and attacked on the ground by leftist and anticapitalist squatters from so-called 'social centres' protesting the opening of a chapter of the neo-Fascist CasaPound group in the northern city.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide

Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide

di Giovanni Pastore

Quattro morti a Rendea, ipotesi omicidio-suicidio

Quattro morti a Rende, ipotesi omicidio-suicidio

La memoria lunga della ’ndrangheta

La memoria lunga della ’ndrangheta

Una messinese in prima fila nell'impegno sociale

Una messinese in prima fila nell'impegno sociale

di Marco Bonardelli

Arrestato corriere della droga incensurato

Corriere reggino trasportava droga oltre lo Stretto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33