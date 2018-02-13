2 probed in Piacenza not for hurting officer (3)

Piacenza, February 13 - Two leftist activists who helped organise a demo against rightist extremists in Piacenza Saturday have only been cited for instigation to commit crimes and breaking public-safety laws and not for injuring a Carabiniere who suffered a broken shoulder after being beaten by demonstrators, judicial sources clarified Tuesday. It had previously been reported that the pair were accused of five crimes: serious personal injury, criminal incitement, resistance and injuries to a public officer, violation of Art. 18 of the law on public safety, and injuries to Chief Brigadier Luca Belvedere. The possible charges of personal injury, resistance and injuries to a public officer, and injuries to Carabiniere Belvedere have now been filed against person or persons unknown, judicial source said. The policeman was surrounded and attacked on the ground by leftist and anticapitalist squatters from so-called 'social centres' protesting the opening of a chapter of the neo-Fascist CasaPound group in the northern city.