Rome

Di Maio says paid back 150,000 euros in all (3)

370,000 over 5 yrs of legislative term

Rome, February 13 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday he had recently paid back the statutory amount of his parliamentary stipend according to party rules, totalling some 150,000 euros. He said he had also given up the additional money due to him as deputy Speaker of the House. "In all I paid back or gave up more than 370,000 euros in five years of legislature," said the leader of the M5S, which has been hit by a scandal involving some members who have not followed the rules, resulting in a 'hole' of over a million euros.

