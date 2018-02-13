Migrant arrivals down 50% this year -interior ministry (3)

Rome

Rome, February 13 - Migrant arrivals to Italy fell 50% so far this year to 4,731, the interior ministry said Tuesday. Last year, in the same period, 9,488 migrants arrived, the ministry said. The drop was sharper from Libya: 3,534 in 2018, compared to 9,007 in 2017, a drop of 61%. Eritreans topped the nationalities arriving at 1,312, followed by Tunisians (763), Pakistanis (279) and Nigerians (252). There were 621 unaccompanied minors. Asylum seekers transferred to other European countries according to relocation agreements were 11,934.

