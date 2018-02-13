Increasing debt not an option - Audit Court (2)

Rome
13/02/2018
Rome, February 13 - Angelo Buscema, the president of Italy's Audit Court, said Tuesday that the nation's political class should rule out policies that lead to increasing the nation's huge public debt. "The current public finance outlook tells us that a further rise in the public debt to ensure necessary levels of services for the community is no longer practicable," Buscema said at the inauguration of the State auditor's judicial year. "This path is precluded not by the obligations from abroad and from the European agreements, but by respect for greater inter-generational respect on the sharing of the burdens".
