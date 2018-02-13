Some 9 mn women suffered sexual harassment at work in Italy

Rome
13/02/2018
Rome, February 13 - ISTAT said in a report on Tuesday that 8.816 million women in Italy have suffered some form of sexual harassment in the workplace in their lifetime. The national statistics agency said this includes physical and verbal harassment, obscene phone calls, indecent exposure and being followed. The report said that harassment frequently takes place via social media. ISTAT said 15.4 of women have suffered harassment over the last three years and 7% in the last year.
