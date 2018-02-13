2 probed in Piacenza not for hurting officer (2)

Piacenza, February 13 - Two leftist activists who helped organise a demo against rightist extremists in Piacenza Saturday have only been cited for instigation to commit crimes and breaking public-safety laws and not for injuring a Carabiniere who suffered a broken shoulder after being beaten by demonstrators, judicial sources clarified Tuesday. It had previously been reported that the pair were accused of five crimes: serious personal injury, criminal incitement, resistance and injuries to a public officer, violation of Art. 18 of the law on public safety, and injuries to Chief Brigadier Luca Belvedere. The possible charges of personal injury, resistance and injuries to a public officer, and injuries to Carabiniere Belvedere have now been filed against person or persons unknown, judicial source said.