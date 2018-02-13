Cottarelli to be spending review minister - Berlusconi (3)

Rome

New ministry to be set up says centre right leader

Rome, February 13 - Former spending review commissioner Carlo Cottarelli will head up a new spending-review ministry if the centre right wins the March 4 general election, centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader and former premier Silvio Berlusconi said Tuesday. "I heard from him yesterday and he said he was willing, he will be one of those who will be in our government team," Berlusconi said. Cottarelli, 64, who has a degree from the London School of Economics, is an International Monetray Fund economist who is visiting professor at Milan's Bocconi University. From 2013 to 2014 he served as spending review commissioner for the centre-left governments of Enrico Letta and Matteo Renzi. He was said to be frustrated that many of his recommendations were not acted upon.

