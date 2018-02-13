Migrant arrivals in Italy up in Jan - Frontex (2)

Brussels, February 13 - EU border agency Frontex said Tuesday that migrant arrivals in Italy were up last month. "The number of migrants arriving in Italy via the Central Mediterranean route in January rose to more than 4 800, double the figure from the previous month, when the smuggling activities were affected by fighting near the departure areas and poor weather," Frontrex said. "The monthly total was roughly in line with January of last year. "According to preliminary data, Eritreans were the largest group of migrants detected on this route, followed by nationals of Pakistan and Tunisia. "In recent months, Frontex also noted an increase in the number of Libyans making their way across the Mediterranean".