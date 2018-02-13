Rome

M5S's Di Maio goes to House bank with Iene reporter (3)

Allegations lawmakers failed to respect reimbursements pledge

Rome, February 13 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio on Tuesday went to the Lower House's bank on Tuesday accompanied by a reporter from the Mediaset investigative reporting show Le Iene, sources said. The show broke a story about allegations some M5S lawmakers have been failing to respect pledges regarding voluntary reimbursements of part of their salaries. Sources said there could be a "hole" of as much as one million euros regarding unpaid reimbursements. The premier candidate may have gone to ask the bank to provide details of bank transfers made by M5S lawmakers to a fund for microcredit for small businesses. Di Maio has pledged that the M5S will root out the "bad apples" that have failed to respect the commitments imposed by the anti-establishment movement. On Monday M5S Senator Maurizio Buccarella suspended himself from the movement after admitting to making a "slipup" with the bank transfers for the reimbursements. The M5S prides itself on "honesty" and on being untainted by corruption. Di Maio said all MPs, MEPs and local councillors found in breach of internal party regulations concerning reimbursements would receive the same treatment as Andrea Cecconi and Carlo Martelli, who lost backing from the movement for the March 4 parliamentary election following claims by an ex party militant broadcast by Le Iene that they had pretended to reimburse nearly 100,000 euros collectively in expenses payments.

