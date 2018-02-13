Don't underestimate Turkey says Erdogan amid ENI rig block

Istanbul, February 13 - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking in Ankara to a parliamentary group of his AKP party, said efforts to search for gas off Cyprus and "opportunistic initiatives" on the cliffs of the Aegean Sea "don't escape our attention". "We are warning those who have crossed the limits in Cyprus and in the Aegean Sea to not miscalculate," Erdogan said. Since last Friday, the Turkish Navy has blocked drilling on Italian energy giant ENI's Saipem 12000 rig off Cyprus. "We are advising foreign companies operating off Cyprus to not trust the Greek side and not be tools of initiatives that go beyond their strengths," Erdogan said.(ANSAmed).