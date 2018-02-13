ISIS defeated, now comes crucial stage - Alfano (2)

Kuwait City
13/02/2018
Kuwait City, February 13 - Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano told a ministerial meeting of the coalition against ISIS in Kuwait City on Tuesday that much remains to be done even though the extremist Islamist group has been debilitated. "We have defeated ISIS, freeing at least eight million people from the jihadists' grip," Alfano said. "Now the crucial stage of our mission begins". He said it was necessary "to impede the risk in any way" that ISIS makes a comeback.
