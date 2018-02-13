Three arrested over fatal jeweller robbery (2)

Naples

Naples, February 13 - Police have arrested three people over the attempted robbery of a jeweller's at Frattamaggiore, near Naples, on Saturday, in which a fourth member of the gang was shot dead by the shop owner, sources said Tuesday. The three arrested people are aged 27, 29 and 41. One of the three was caught while in the act of committing a crime, the sources said. The ensuing investigation led to evidence against the other two people allegedly involved in Saturday's robbery and made it possible to track down a fifth person who allegedly acted a lookout. The jeweller is under investigation for alleged culpable homicide for excess of legitimate defence, sources said.

