We won't govern with extremists - PD's Renzi (2)

Ex-premier says surprised Berlusconi allied with Salvini

Rome, February 13 - Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said the centre-left group would not team up with "extremists" to form a government if the March 4 general election is inconclusive. "We cannot form a government with extremists," Renzi told RTL radio. "Extremists cannot be part of a government that moves the country forward". He added that the decision of three-time premier and Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi to be allied with Matteo Salvini, head of the rightwing, anti-migrant League, was "quite surprising".

