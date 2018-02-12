Foggia

Deputy head assaulted by parent after child reprimand (3)

Foggia, February 12 - The deputy head of the L. Murialdo secondary school in the southern city of Foggia required hospital treatment after being assaulted by the father of a child who had been reprimanded on Saturday, local media reported on Monday. The teacher, Pasquale Diana, was given a prognosis of 30 days after suffering blows to the head and stomach. "I did not react because my pupils were there," said Diana, after receiving messages of solidarity from politicians and officials including Education Minister Valeria Fedeli. "WE teachers are on the front line," he said.

