Missing Arezzo woman found in Naples (3)

Naples, February 12 - Susy Paci, a 49-year-old Arezzo woman who went missing in Naples 19 days ago, was found in the Campania capital on Monday. Paci is now at the police station where she is being quizzed by investigators. The woman presented herself of her own accord at the Vicario-Mercato police station, not far from the central rail station where she was last seen. She was in good physical condition.