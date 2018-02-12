London

Scorsese to make TV series on Caesars

Oscar-winning director will come to Italy next year

Scorsese to make TV series on Caesars

London, February 12 - Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese is to make a film on Ancient Rome, the Guardian reported Monday. The Caesars, written by The Tudors writer Michael Hirst, will start filming in Italy next year, it said. The ambitious multi-year project will start with an episode on the young Julius Caesar, the British daily said.

