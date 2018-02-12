John Turturro plans 'Rigoletto' in Palermo

Palermo

Palermo, February 12 - Italo-American actor and director John Turturro spent the weekend in the Sicilian regional capital to discuss the details of his 'Rigoletto' by Giuseppe Verdi, which is due to open at the Teatro Massimo on October 13, it emerged on Monday. Turturro is currently in Rome for filming of a new TV adaptation of Umberto Eco's 'The Name of the Rose'. He is playing hero William of Baskerville, alongside Rupert Everett as Inquisitor Bernard Gui, the monk's antagonist. In Turturro's 'Rigoletto' the role of the protagonist will be played by the great baritone Leo Nucci in a production that will pay homage to the director's Italian citizenship and father, who allowed him to attend the Yale School of Drama and set out on his career.

