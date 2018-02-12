Trieste

Friuli town makes world's longest tiramisù

Rejects challenge about use of cream

Friuli town makes world's longest tiramisù

Trieste, February 12 - A town in the Friuli region on Sunday broke the world record for the longest tiramisù with over 250 metres of the famed Italian sweet. At 266.90 metres, the tiramisù made at Villesse near Gorizia broke the previous record of 200 metres, thanks to a day's work by over 30 pastry chefs. Organisers on Monday rejected a challenge from the neighbouring Veneto region which said cream had been improperly used. The organisers said cream was "in the official Guinness recipe." Friuli also boasts the world's biggest tiramisù, at 3,015 kg, made in 2015 at Gemona near Udine.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Quattro morti a Rendea, ipotesi omicidio-suicidio

Quattro morti a Rende, ipotesi omicidio-suicidio

Persona travolta dal treno, circolazione ferroviaria sospesa

Uomo travolto sui binari: traffico ferroviario in tilt

La memoria lunga della ’ndrangheta

La memoria lunga della ’ndrangheta

Pastore pregiudicato ucciso in Calabria

Pastore pregiudicato ucciso in Calabria

Via Don Blasco, a che gioco si sta giocando?

Via Don Blasco, a che gioco si sta giocando?

di Lucio D'Amico

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33