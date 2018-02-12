Friuli town makes world's longest tiramisù

Trieste, February 12 - A town in the Friuli region on Sunday broke the world record for the longest tiramisù with over 250 metres of the famed Italian sweet. At 266.90 metres, the tiramisù made at Villesse near Gorizia broke the previous record of 200 metres, thanks to a day's work by over 30 pastry chefs. Organisers on Monday rejected a challenge from the neighbouring Veneto region which said cream had been improperly used. The organisers said cream was "in the official Guinness recipe." Friuli also boasts the world's biggest tiramisù, at 3,015 kg, made in 2015 at Gemona near Udine.