Fourth Nigerian probed over Macerata homicide (3)

Macerata, February 12 - A fourth Nigerian man is under investigation in relation to the death of Pamela Mastropietro, an 18-year-old who dismembered body was found in two suitcases near the central city of Macerata last month, sources said Monday. Like the three other Nigerians who have been detained, the fourth suspect is under investigation for alleged participation in homicide, hiding a body and contempt for a human corpse, as well as for drug pushing. The suspect's lawyer said he was questioned by investigators in Macerata on Friday and Saturday and he had his foot and fingerprints taken. An expert will be tasked with running checks on his cell phone, the sources said. A hearing will be held Tuesday in Ancona's Montacuto Prison to confirm or reject the arrests of Desmond Lucky, 22, e Lucky Awelima, 27, in custody in the case since Saturday. The first suspect is Innocent Oseghale, 29. The men are believed to have stabbed Mastropietro to death and cut up her body in an apartment in Macerata's Via Spalato. The tests on the fourth man, who has not been arrested, are aimed at establishing if he was there too. A far-right extremist went on a racist shooting spree targeting migrants in Macerata following the Mastropietro case.