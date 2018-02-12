Four dead in Calabria, murder-suicide suspected (5)

Cosena, February 12 - Four people were found dead in Calabria Monday and murder-suicide is suspected, police sources said. The bodies of a father, mother and two children were found at Rende near Cosenza, as well as two illegal guns. The guns had been taken from their legal owner, the elderly grandfather, who lives with his wife in a flat below, police said. Carabinieri said that they could not say with certainty who had fired the shots and were waiting for ballistic and gunpowder tests. "There is nothing sure about what happened," said Cosenza chief prosecutor Mario Spagnuolo. The father was the owner of a musical-instrument shop, named as Salvatore Giordano, sources said. The triple homicide and suicide took place last night, police said. Relatives living in nearby houses told police they had heard bangs and had gone to check, without getting any answer. They went back at 14:00 Monday and called police after discovering the bodies. The man's children were Giovanni, 26, and Cristiana, 31. His wife was named as Francesca Vilardi.