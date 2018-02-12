'Le Iene' presenter Toffa says she is cancer sufferer (2)

Rome

Rome, January 11 - Popular Italian television presenter Nadia Toffa returned to hit Mediaset show 'Le Iene' on Sunday, two months after a bad term that alarmed her fans, and revealed that she was in remission after suffering from cancer. "I had a cancer," Toffa says. "Over that last few months I've been having treatment. "First I had surgery, then chemotherapy, then radiotherapy. "The operation completely removed the tumour, but it was possible that a small cell remained, so I followed the doctor's advice and had the treatment. "Now it's all over. I finished the radio and chemo on February 6. "I just lost a few kilos. I'm not ashamed of the fact that I'm wearing a wig. This isn't my real hair". Le Iene is a long-standing show that mixes investigative reporting with comedy. Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin was among the many who praised Toffa for coming out about her treatment and stressing how important standard therapies like chemo and radio were. "Don't trust charlatans" who peddle alternative remedies, she said. The Italian society of medical oncologists also thanked Toffa, saying radio and chemio were the "bastions of treatment". Eevery day 1,000 Italins discover they have cancer and more than half will survive thanks to surgery, radio and chemio, it said.

