Egyptian museum board backs director (3)

Turin, February 12 - The board of Turin's Egyptian Museum on Monday backed the famed institute's director who has come under fire from right wingers for offering discounts to Arabic speakers. The board, chaired by Evelina Christillin, voiced "solidarity and full support for the management of the institution and the cultural operations conducted since his appointment" by Christian Greco. "The management has shown it was able to transform the Egyptian Museum into a great research body. At the same time there have always been careful economic and management choices and a particular sensitivity towards the public's use" of the museum, the board said in a statement.