No plan to sack Egyptian museum director - Meloni (3)

Milan, February 12 - Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, on Monday denied that she wants to have the director of Turin's Egyptian Museum sacked. Meloni had a verbal tussle in the street a few days ago with Director Christian Greco over discounts the museum offered to Arabic speakers. "The report that Brothers of Italy want to kick out the director of the Egyptian museum is a hoax invented by the press," Meloni said in Milan. "It was trumped up deliberately by the Left to cover up the museum's idiotic initiative". The board of the prestigious museum on Monday backed Greco. The board, chaired by Evelina Christillin, voiced "solidarity and full support for the management of the institution and the cultural operations conducted since his appointment" by Greco. "The management has shown it was able to transform the Egyptian Museum into a great research body. At the same time there have always been careful economic and management choices and a particular sensitivity towards the public's use" of the museum, the board said in a statement.