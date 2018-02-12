Civil service pay rise inked (3)

Rome, February 12 - A 85-euro-a-month pay rise was inked Monday as the government and unions signed a new national contract for Italy's 250,000 civil servants. The contract was signed by the Cgil, Cisl, Uil, Confsal and Cisal unions and by ARAN, the public agency that negotiated on behalf of Civil Service Minister Marianna Madia. The monthly pay rise will kick in starting in March while a one-off payment of arrears (from 370 to 712 euros) should arrive at the end of this month, sources said.