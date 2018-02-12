Civil service pay rise inked (3)

Rome
12/02/2018
Rome, February 12 - A 85-euro-a-month pay rise was inked Monday as the government and unions signed a new national contract for Italy's 250,000 civil servants. The contract was signed by the Cgil, Cisl, Uil, Confsal and Cisal unions and by ARAN, the public agency that negotiated on behalf of Civil Service Minister Marianna Madia. The monthly pay rise will kick in starting in March while a one-off payment of arrears (from 370 to 712 euros) should arrive at the end of this month, sources said.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online