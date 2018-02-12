Rome

Civil service pay rise inked (3)

85 euros a month rise for 250,000 civil servants

Civil service pay rise inked (3)

Rome, February 12 - A 85-euro-a-month pay rise was inked Monday as the government and unions signed a new national contract for Italy's 250,000 civil servants. The contract was signed by the Cgil, Cisl, Uil, Confsal and Cisal unions and by ARAN, the public agency that negotiated on behalf of Civil Service Minister Marianna Madia. The monthly pay rise will kick in starting in March while a one-off payment of arrears (from 370 to 712 euros) should arrive at the end of this month, sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Persona travolta dal treno, circolazione ferroviaria sospesa

Uomo travolto sui binari: traffico ferroviario in tilt

Quattro morti a Rendea, ipotesi omicidio-suicidio

Quattro morti a Rende, ipotesi omicidio-suicidio

La memoria lunga della ’ndrangheta

La memoria lunga della ’ndrangheta

Pastore pregiudicato ucciso in Calabria

Pastore pregiudicato ucciso in Calabria

Via Don Blasco, a che gioco si sta giocando?

Via Don Blasco, a che gioco si sta giocando?

di Lucio D'Amico

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33