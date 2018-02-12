Cairo

ENI's Descalzi irked by probe derailment accusation (2)

CEO says angered by 'mere thought' of talk of throwing probe

ENI's Descalzi irked by probe derailment accusation (2)

Cairo, February 12 - ENI CEO Claudio Descalzi said Monday that he was irked by speculation that the Italian energy giant could be linked to attempts to throw an investigation off track. "Just the thought that it its possible (people could think) that instead of working, we derail things, is something that makes me indignant," Descalzi said on the fringes of a press conference in Cairo. A prosecutor and a lawyer are under investigation in a corruption probe over allegations that a false probe was concocted to derail another two investigations into alleged Nigerian and Algerian kickbacks allegedly involving ENI.

