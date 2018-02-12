'More money missing than reported' – M5S admits

Naples

Naples, February 12 - Checks by anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leaders into statutory voluntary expenses reimbursements following recent media claims of alleged "lies" by party representatives have shown that "more money is missing than has been reported by the press", party sources said Monday. Premier candidate Luigi Di Maio said all MPs, MEPs and local councillors found in breach of internal party regulations concerning reimbursements would receive the same treatment as Andrea Cecconi and Carlo Martelli, who were made to withdraw from the March 4 election campaign on Sunday following claims by an ex party militant broadcast by satirical television programme Le Iene that they had pretended to reimburse nearly 100,000 euros collectively in expenses payments. Di Maio initially dismissed the claims as "just an accounting problem". M5S, Italy's biggest party, has styled itself as a 'clean' alternative to conventional political parties with a strong code of ethics, but it has been increasingly prey to scandal.

