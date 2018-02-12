Berlusconi must say who premier candidate is - Meloni (3)

Rome
12/02/2018
Rome, February 12 - Centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi must say who his premier candidate is for the March 4 general election, Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni told a Facebook-ANSA live forum Monday. Berlusconi is barred from standing himself by a six-year tax-dodge-related office ban that runs till next year. He has mooted several names without settling on a definitive candidate for premier. "I would consider it a act of clarity from FI to say before the vote who the premier candidate is, I'll reiterate that to Berlusconi in the coming days, as soon as I hear from him, I think it would be right to know the names, not the names; I'm i favour of the utmost clarity," she said. She repeated that the party that gets the most votes - FI, the League, or FdI - would get to pick the final centre-right premier candidate. European Parliament President Antonio Tajani is among the figures Berlusconi has touted.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online