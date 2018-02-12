EU shd boost birth rate, Meloni tells ANSA (3)

Rome, February 12 - Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni told a Facebook-ANSA live forum Monday that "a government of patriots should go to Europe and ask that the incentive for births be a priority for Europe". Meloni said "specific funds are needed, the problem of a dwindling birth rate is not just Italy's." ISTAT said recently that Italy's birth rate was continuing to decline, making for an increasingly greying population. Italy has long been among the world's countries with the lowest birth rates.