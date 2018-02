Never in govt with PD or M5S - Meloni (4)

Rome, February 12 - Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni told a Facebook-ANSA live forum Monday that FdI would never do a "shady deal" for a grand-coalition government if the March 4 general election proves inconclusive. Meloni said she would "never" join a coalition with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) or with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). She said the M5S is "exactly like the PD on many issues, with the aggravating factor of incompetence, and Italy would end up like Rome". She recalled that FdI has called a rally in Rome February 18 in which its members will swear not to betray the mandate they get from votes, an oath she has urged her coalition partners Forza Italia (FI) and the League to also take. She said FI leader Silvio Berlusconi and League leader Matteo Salvini were "divided" on several key issues but "united" on not joining FdI in saying no to shady coalition deals. She said she was "sorry our allies won't be at the February 18 event against shady deals, I don't understand their difficulty in coming, Salvini and Berlusconi quarrel over everything but on this they've agreed. That means only FdI will be in the streets saying never shady deals, and the voters will draw their conclusions".