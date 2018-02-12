Fourth Nigerian probed over Macerata homicide (2)

Macerata

Suspect questioned on Friday and Saturday

Macerata, February 12 - A fourth Nigerian man is under investigation in relation to the death of Pamela Mastropietro, an 18-year-old who dismembered body was found in two suitcases near the central city of Macerata last month, sources said Monday. Like the three other Nigerians who have been detained, the fourth suspect is under investigation for alleged participation in homicide, hiding a body and contempt for a human corpse. The suspect's lawyer said he was questioned by investigators in Macerata on Friday and Saturday and he had his foot and fingerprints taken. An expert will be tasked with running checks on his cell phone, the sources said. A far-right extremist went on a racist shooting spree targeting migrants in Macerata following the Mastropietro case.

