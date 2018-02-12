Faoro killer 'showed clear sexual interest' with note (3)

Milan, February 12 - Milan tram driver Alessandro Garlaschi showed a "clear sexual interest" in 19-year-old Jessica Valentina Faoro before allegedly murdering her after she refused him, in a note found amongst his belongings, a judge said Monday. Preliminary investigations judge Anna Calabi confirmed the arrest of Garlaschi and his preventive detention in jail. The judge cited, among other things, a forensic finding that the young woman was killed with 40 stab wounds.