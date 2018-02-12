Milan

Faoro killer 'showed clear sexual interest' with note (3)

Tramdriver Garlaschi's arrest confirmed

Faoro killer 'showed clear sexual interest' with note (3)

Milan, February 12 - Milan tram driver Alessandro Garlaschi showed a "clear sexual interest" in 19-year-old Jessica Valentina Faoro before allegedly murdering her after she refused him, in a note found amongst his belongings, a judge said Monday. Preliminary investigations judge Anna Calabi confirmed the arrest of Garlaschi and his preventive detention in jail. The judge cited, among other things, a forensic finding that the young woman was killed with 40 stab wounds.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Persona travolta dal treno, circolazione ferroviaria sospesa

Uomo travolto sui binari: traffico ferroviario in tilt

Quattro morti a Rendea, ipotesi omicidio-suicidio

Quattro morti a Rende, ipotesi omicidio-suicidio

La memoria lunga della ’ndrangheta

La memoria lunga della ’ndrangheta

Pastore pregiudicato ucciso in Calabria

Pastore pregiudicato ucciso in Calabria

Via Don Blasco, a che gioco si sta giocando?

Via Don Blasco, a che gioco si sta giocando?

di Lucio D'Amico

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33