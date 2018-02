Rome open-air cinema to move to 3 outlying squares (3)

Rome, February 12 - A popular Rome open-air cinema is to move from its home in Trastevere to three outlying venues after a dispute with city hall. The Piccolo Cinema America is to move from Piazza San Cosimato to Rome's marina at Ostia, Monte Ciocci at Valle Aurelia and the Casale della Cervelletta at Tor Sapienza, the leader of the Piccolo Cinema America Kids, Valerio Caroci, told a press conference Monday. The move has been decided, Caroci said, after Rome Deputy Mayor Luca Bergamo "decided in a totally arbitrary way, simply for electoral motives, to take Piazza San Cosimato away from us". He said Bergamo's putting San Cosimato out to tender had been a "ruse", because winners allegedly had a gag order enforced on them preventing them from criticising the city administration. Oscar winners Roberto Benigni and Paolo Sorrentino have been among those appealing to Rome's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) administration not to force the cinema out of Trastevere.