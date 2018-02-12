Rome

Rugby: Italy lose 56-19 to Ireland in Dublin

Second straight pummelling after England game

Rugby: Italy lose 56-19 to Ireland in Dublin

Rome, February 12 - Italy went down to a 56-19 defeat against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, following an equally heavy defeat to England in Rome a week before. It was the Azzurri's 14th straight loss in the Six Nations. Italy's last win was a 22-19 victory in Edinburgh in 2015. Unlike against England, the Azzurri suffered from the start and could only find meagre consolation in scoring three tries and nearly the fourth that would have earned them a bonus point. "The game got away from us in the first half, without the ball," said coach Conor O'Shea. "Things changed a bit in the second half. We knew it would be hard, we tried. This is a difficult time, but I'm proud: we're working for the future. Italy's next game is against France in Marseilles on Friday February 23.

