Macerata police chief replaced (3)

Rome, February 12 - The police chief in Macerata was replaced Monday, two days after an anti-Fascist march in the Marche city marking a week since a racist shooting of African migrants to 'avenge' the murder and dismemberment of a 19-year-old woman in which Nigerian drug pushers are suspected. Police chief Vincenzo Vuono has been moved to police offices in Rome and been replaced by Antonio Pignataro, until now director of the second section of the national anti-drugs directorate. Police sources said "a change of pace" was needed in the wake of events in Macerata that have shaken Italy and earned international headlines. Already, they said, an official had been sent from Rome to help decide whether to give the OK to Saturday's anti-Fascist and anti-racist march. Also, they said, another official was sent to control public order during the rally. Police stopped the far-right Forza Nuova group, which has defended racist shooter Luca Traini, from disrupting the demonstration.