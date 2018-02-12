Bonelli says yes to grand coalition for election law (2)

Rome
12/02/2018
Rome, February 12 - Green Party leader Angelo Bonelli, a parliamentary candidate for the Insieme (Together) list, told a Facebook-ANSA Live Forum on Monday that he was not necessarily against a grand-coalition government if the result of the March 4 general election is inconclusive. "If it were about changing the election law, then certainly yes," Bonelli said when asked about the possibility of a grand coalition. "But, above all, let's see if there is a majority or not. "If there were a majority that identifies some important points for the country, such as jobs or innovation, we'll consider it. "If it's a question of putting together a grand-coalition government for other reasons, then we would be absolutely against". Bonelli said he would even be willing to form a coalition with the anti-establishment 5-Star movement "if ecology is at the centre of the agenda".
