Bonelli calls for single European army (2)

Green leader take part in Facebook-ANSA live forum

Rome, February 12 - Green Party chief Angelo Bonelli, a candidate for the Insieme (Together) list, called for a single European army on Monday in a Facebook-ANSA live forum ahead of the March 4 general election. "Europe is an important reference point for us at Insieme," Bonelli told the online forum. "If we hadn't had Europe, with its infringement procedures on things like water purification, many regions would not have solved their problems. "Europe is important. As a convinced pro-European, I think that a European defence model leading to a single army could free resources for (international) cooperation and to boost jobs".

