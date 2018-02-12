Pope says no to 'low-flying pastors' attached to cash (2)

Vatican City

Vatican City, February 12 - Pope Francis said Monday that the Church needs preachers who are ambitious about spreading their message rather than those who make do with material comforts. "We are in great need of pastors who embrace life with the breadth of God's heart, without settling for earthly satisfactions, without contenting themselves with carrying on what is already there, but always aiming high," he said during an audience with members of the Greek-Melkite Synod. "Pastors who are bearers of the High, free from the temptation to stay 'at low altitude', freed from the restricted measures of a warm and habitual life; poor pastors, not attached to money and luxury, in the midst of a poor people who suffer; coherent announcers of Paschal hope, in perpetual journey with their brothers and sisters".

