Milan

No plan to sack Egyptian museum director - Meloni (2)

FdI leader had row over discounts for Arab speakers

No plan to sack Egyptian museum director - Meloni (2)

Milan, February 12 - Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, on Monday denied that she wants to have the director of Turin's Egyptian Museum sacked. Meloni had a verbal tussle in the street a few days ago with Director Christian Greco over discounts the museum offered to Arab speakers. "The report that Brothers of Italy want to kick out the director of the Egyptian museum is a hoax invented by the press," Meloni said in Milan. "It was trumped up deliberately by the Left to cover up the museum's idiotic initiative".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Persona travolta dal treno, circolazione ferroviaria sospesa

Uomo travolto sui binari: traffico ferroviario in tilt

Pastore pregiudicato ucciso in Calabria

Pastore pregiudicato ucciso in Calabria

La memoria lunga della ’ndrangheta

La memoria lunga della ’ndrangheta

Via Don Blasco, a che gioco si sta giocando?

Via Don Blasco, a che gioco si sta giocando?

di Lucio D'Amico

Dal “pastazzo” di arancia si ottiene metano

Dal “pastazzo” di arancia si ottiene metano

di Giuseppe Lacquaniti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33