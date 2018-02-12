No plan to sack Egyptian museum director - Meloni (2)

Milan, February 12 - Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, on Monday denied that she wants to have the director of Turin's Egyptian Museum sacked. Meloni had a verbal tussle in the street a few days ago with Director Christian Greco over discounts the museum offered to Arab speakers. "The report that Brothers of Italy want to kick out the director of the Egyptian museum is a hoax invented by the press," Meloni said in Milan. "It was trumped up deliberately by the Left to cover up the museum's idiotic initiative".