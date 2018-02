Guillermo del Toro Venice Film Fest jury president (2)

Venice, February 12 - Guillermo del Toro will be the president of the jury of the 75th Venice Film Festival, which takes place from August 29 to September 8, sources said Monday. The Mexican director won the 2017 best film Golden Lion for The Shape of Water. The decision was taken by the Venice Biennale board, chaired by Paolo Baratta, after festival director Alberto Barbera proposed del Toro, the sources said.