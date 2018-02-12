Rome

Don't thing away what's been achieved - Gentiloni (2)

Continue on path of growth says premier

Don't thing away what's been achieved - Gentiloni (2)

Rome, February 12 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Monday warned against undoing the progress Italy has made in recent years on the economic front ahead of the March 4 general election. He said Italy must continue on the "path" of growth and reforms. "(The country) needs everything but to go off the road and throw away the buds of what's been done - commitment for firms, for growth, for jobs and to reduce inequality," he added. "All these commitments can and must continue".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Persona travolta dal treno, circolazione ferroviaria sospesa

Uomo travolto sui binari: traffico ferroviario in tilt

Pastore pregiudicato ucciso in Calabria

Pastore pregiudicato ucciso in Calabria

La memoria lunga della ’ndrangheta

La memoria lunga della ’ndrangheta

Via Don Blasco, a che gioco si sta giocando?

Via Don Blasco, a che gioco si sta giocando?

di Lucio D'Amico

Dal “pastazzo” di arancia si ottiene metano

Dal “pastazzo” di arancia si ottiene metano

di Giuseppe Lacquaniti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33