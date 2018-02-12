Don't thing away what's been achieved - Gentiloni (2)

Rome, February 12 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Monday warned against undoing the progress Italy has made in recent years on the economic front ahead of the March 4 general election. He said Italy must continue on the "path" of growth and reforms. "(The country) needs everything but to go off the road and throw away the buds of what's been done - commitment for firms, for growth, for jobs and to reduce inequality," he added. "All these commitments can and must continue".