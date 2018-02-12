Naples

Game over for M5S candidate with Masonic links-Di Maio (2)

Premier candidate says Vitiello won't be able to use symbol



Naples, February 12 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio said Monday that Catello Vitiello would no longer be able to run for the Lower House for the anti-establishment groups due to his links with the free Masons. "As far as we are concerned, he is a person who didn't tell us that he was part of a Masonic lodge and for this reason he cannot be in the movement," Di Maio said. "We have barred him from using the (M5S) symbol, so it's game over for him". Vitiello told Monday's Corriere della Sera that he had not done anything wrong and did not intend to withdrawn his bid to become an MP.

