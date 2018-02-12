'Le Iene' presenter Toffa says she is cancer sufferer

Rome, January 11 - Popular Italian television presenter Nadia Toffa returned to hit Mediaset show 'Le Iene' on Sunday, two months after a bad term that alarmed her fans, and revealed that she was in remission after suffering from cancer. "I had a cancer," Toffa says. "Over that last few months I've been having treatment. "First I had surgery, then chemotherapy, then radiotherapy. "The operation completely removed the tumour, but it was possible that a small cell remained, so I followed the doctor's advice and had the treatment. "Now it's all over. I finished the radio and chemo on February 6. "I just lost a few kilos. I'm not ashamed of the fact that I'm wearing a wig. This isn't my real hair". Le Iene is a long-standing show that mixes investigative reporting with comedy.