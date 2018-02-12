Rome

Turkish blockade of ENI rig for Cyprus drilling continues

Ankara opposed to activity

Turkish blockade of ENI rig for Cyprus drilling continues

Rome, February 12 - A Turkish military operation to block a rig belonging to Italian energy giant ENI in the eastern Mediterranean continued on Monday. The Saipem 12000 rig was halted Saturday by a Turkish Navy ship while on its way to Block 6 to start activity under a license provided by Cyprus. Ankara is opposed to the activity, saying it affects natural resources of Turkish Cypriots on the north of the island. The rig is currently staying put while awaiting instructions. The Italian foreign ministry is following the case "at the highest levels" and is in contact with the Italian embassies in Turkey and Cyprus while pursuing "all possible diplomatic steps to resolve the issue". Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his opposition to ENI's operations in meetings with President Sergio Mattarella and Premier Paolo Gentiloni during a recent visit to Italy.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Persona travolta dal treno, circolazione ferroviaria sospesa

Uomo travolto sui binari: traffico ferroviario in tilt

Pastore pregiudicato ucciso in Calabria

Pastore pregiudicato ucciso in Calabria

Via Don Blasco, a che gioco si sta giocando?

Via Don Blasco, a che gioco si sta giocando?

di Lucio D'Amico

Piazza una microcamera nella toilette delle donne

Piazza una microcamera nella toilette delle donne

Dal “pastazzo” di arancia si ottiene metano

Dal “pastazzo” di arancia si ottiene metano

di Giuseppe Lacquaniti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33