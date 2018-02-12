Turkish blockade of ENI rig for Cyprus drilling continues

Rome, February 12 - A Turkish military operation to block a rig belonging to Italian energy giant ENI in the eastern Mediterranean continued on Monday. The Saipem 12000 rig was halted Saturday by a Turkish Navy ship while on its way to Block 6 to start activity under a license provided by Cyprus. Ankara is opposed to the activity, saying it affects natural resources of Turkish Cypriots on the north of the island. The rig is currently staying put while awaiting instructions. The Italian foreign ministry is following the case "at the highest levels" and is in contact with the Italian embassies in Turkey and Cyprus while pursuing "all possible diplomatic steps to resolve the issue". Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his opposition to ENI's operations in meetings with President Sergio Mattarella and Premier Paolo Gentiloni during a recent visit to Italy.