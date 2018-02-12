Italo sales contract signed (2)

Rome, February 12 - Italo-NTV said Monday that the contract for the sale of the private Italian rail company to an American fund was signed on Sunday. It said the agreement would be closed following clearance from the European anti-trust authorities. Last week Italo shareholders accepted a 1.98-billion-euro offer to buy 100% of the capital of the rail operator from America's Global Infrastructure Partners. As a result, plans for a stock-market listing in Milan were abandoned. Italo was launched in 2006 with the aim of challenging the state-owned Ferrovie dello Stato on high-speed routes all over Italy.