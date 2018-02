Olympics: Windisch wins Italy's first medal, in biathlon

Pyeongchang, February 12 - Dominik Windisch won Italy's first medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics at the weekend when he claimed the bronze medal on the biathlon. Windisch came third behind Germany's Arnd Peiffer and Czech Michal Krcmar, with the two favourites, France's Martin Fourcade and Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe, both failing to make the podium.