Meta and Moro triumph at hit 2018 Sanremo Festival

Sanremo

Over 12 million tune in for final night

Sanremo, Ferbuary 12 - Ermal Meta and Fabrizio Moro won the 68th Sanremo Song Festival at the weekend with their number entitled 'Non mi Avete Fatto Niente' (You didn't do anything to me). The 2018 edition of the much-loved song contest was a big success, with huge numbers tuning in to RAI 1 every night, including on Saturday's final evening, when 12.125 million watched. That was 58.3% of the audience share. Indeed, there is speculation that singer-songwriter Claudio Baglione may be called back to host the 2019 festival after doing so well this year.

