Soccer: Rampant Napoli stay top, Juve win too

Rome, February 12 - Napoli came from behind to beat Lazio 4-1 on Saturday to continue their hot form and stay top of Serie A. Champions Juve had taken over the top spot for the night by beating Fiorentina 2-0 on Friday. Napoli have 63 points from 24 games, one point more than Juve. Inter Milan beat Bologna 2-1 on Sunday to end a long winless run and climb to third place with 48 points. As Roma also took advantage of Lazio's third consecutive defeat, thrashing Benevento 5-2 to move up to fourth, one point behind Inter. Lazio are fifth with 46 points.