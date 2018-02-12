Rome

Soccer: Rampant Napoli stay top, Juve win too

Inter and Roma leapfrog Lazio

Soccer: Rampant Napoli stay top, Juve win too

Rome, February 12 - Napoli came from behind to beat Lazio 4-1 on Saturday to continue their hot form and stay top of Serie A. Champions Juve had taken over the top spot for the night by beating Fiorentina 2-0 on Friday. Napoli have 63 points from 24 games, one point more than Juve. Inter Milan beat Bologna 2-1 on Sunday to end a long winless run and climb to third place with 48 points. As Roma also took advantage of Lazio's third consecutive defeat, thrashing Benevento 5-2 to move up to fourth, one point behind Inter. Lazio are fifth with 46 points.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Persona travolta dal treno, circolazione ferroviaria sospesa

Uomo travolto sui binari: traffico ferroviario in tilt

Pastore pregiudicato ucciso in Calabria

Pastore pregiudicato ucciso in Calabria

Via Don Blasco, a che gioco si sta giocando?

Via Don Blasco, a che gioco si sta giocando?

di Lucio D'Amico

Piazza una microcamera nella toilette delle donne

Piazza una microcamera nella toilette delle donne

Dal “pastazzo” di arancia si ottiene metano

Dal “pastazzo” di arancia si ottiene metano

di Giuseppe Lacquaniti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33