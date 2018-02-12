Soccer: Rampant Napoli stay top, Juve win too

Rome
12/02/2018
Rome, February 12 - Napoli came from behind to beat Lazio 4-1 on Saturday to continue their hot form and stay top of Serie A. Champions Juve had taken over the top spot for the night by beating Fiorentina 2-0 on Friday. Napoli have 63 points from 24 games, one point more than Juve. Inter Milan beat Bologna 2-1 on Sunday to end a long winless run and climb to third place with 48 points. As Roma also took advantage of Lazio's third consecutive defeat, thrashing Benevento 5-2 to move up to fourth, one point behind Inter. Lazio are fifth with 46 points.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Via Don Blasco, a che gioco si sta giocando?
di Lucio D'Amico
Dal “pastazzo” di arancia si ottiene metano
di Giuseppe Lacquaniti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online