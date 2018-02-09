RAI journalist attacked in Bari (4)

Bari

RAI journalist attacked in Bari

Mariagrazia Mazzola slapped by boss's wife who refused interview

RAI journalist attacked in Bari

Bari, February 1 - A journalist from the main news channel of State broadcaster RAI was attacked by a mafia boss's wife while she was trying to interview his relatives in Bari Friday. TG1 reporter Mariagrazia Mazzola was slapped in the face by Lorenzo Caldarola's wife, who refused to be interviewed, sources said. "I wasn't insistent," Mazzola said as she boarded an ambulance outside a local hospital. "I was rather Anglo-Saxon," she said, "but I was attacked with a slap-punch on the left cheek". She added: "Long live the free press". A wake was taking place in the house where the incident took place, sources said. Mazzola was taken to the ER at Bari's Policlinico Hospital, where prosecutor Giuseppe Volpe also came. The Puglia mafia, the Sacra Corona Unita (United Holy Crown, SCU), is the fourth and smallest of Italy's four mafias. The other three are 'Ndrangheta from Calabria, Cosa Nostra from Sicily and the Camorra from Naples.

